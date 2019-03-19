New Gimmick Match Revealed For WrestleMania 35

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE RAW that the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 35.

Braun Strowman announced the match and revealed that he will be in it. Strowman previously won the Greatest Royal Rumble match in April 2018.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Cedric Alexander or Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman, TBA

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

TBA vs. Asuka

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe

Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental

TBA vs. Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre or Dean Ambrose

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal