New Impact X Division Champion, Former Tag Team Champion Gone, GFW – Impact Merge, More

– Sonjay Dutt, who recently turned down an offer with WWE to work at the WWE Performance Center, made his Impact Wrestling TV return on last night’s semi-live episode from Orlando. Dutt made his return in a segment with Karen Jarrett, where she officially announced that Impact and Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling have merged.

– Last night’s Impact also saw Low Ki make his return to the company. Using a new “Hitman” gimmick based off the video game, Ki defeated Dutt, Trevor Lee, Suicide, Andrew Everett and Dezmond Xavier to become the new Impact X Division Champion. Ki is now a five-time X Division Champion.

– Former Impact Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve is done with the company. He worked last night’s post-Impact tapings for next week and wrote the following on Twitter: