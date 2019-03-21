New Japan Cup 2nd Round Results

Here are the results from the second round of the New Japan Cup, held from March 13th to the 17th.

Night Five:

Preliminary Match: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, and Hikuleo) defeated Juice Robinson, Yuya Uemura, and Tomoaki Honma via submission, after Ishimori forced Uemura to tap out to the Yes! Lock.

Preliminary Match: Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Togi Makabe defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Toa Henare via pinfall, after Makabe hit the King Kong Knee Drop on Nakanishi.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI) defeated Michael Elgin, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita via pinfall, after Shingo hit Narita with the Noshigami.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) via pinfall, after SANADA surprised Davey Boy with an O’Connor Roll.

Preliminary Match: Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and Hirooki Goto defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and TAKA Michinoku) via pinfall after Goto hit TAKA with the GTR.

Preliminary Match: Mikey Nicholls, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Colt Cabana defeated Hiroshi Tanahasi, Kazuchika Okada, and Toru Yano via pinfall, after Nicholls hit the Mikey Bomb on Yano.

Tournament Match: YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chase Owens via pinfall, after hitting the Kharma. This was a very okay match.

Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Taichi via pinfall, after hitting the Vertical Drop Brainbuster.

Night Six:

Preliminary Match: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Michael Elgin and Yota Tsuji via submission, after Tsuji tapped out to the Nagata Lock.

Preliminary Match: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan), Togi Makabe, and Ren Narita via pinfall, after Owens hit the package piledriver on Narita.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated Hirooki Goto and Shota Umino via pinfall, after Shingo hit the Pumping Bomber on Umino.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) via submission, after BUSHI tapped out to Taichi’s Emperor’s Cross hold. After the match, Suzuki cut a promo on SANADA.

Preliminary Match: Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) via pinfall, after Ibushi hit TAKA with the Kamigoye.

Preliminary Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Colt Cabana defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toa Henare via pinfall, after Juice hit Henare with the Pulp Friction.

Tournament Match: Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer via pinfall, after hitting the Stormbreaker. This was a fantastic match, and a career performance for Lance Archer.

Tournament Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Mikey Nicholls via pinfall after hitting two Rainmakers. It was a good match, but, the crowd was dead.

Night Seven:

Preliminary Match: Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, Yota Tsuji, and Ren Narita via submission, after Tenzan submitted Tsuji with the Anaconda Vise.

Preliminary Match: Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and Mikey Nicholls defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) via pinfall, after Nicholls hit the Mikey Bomb on Hikuleo. After the match, Owens superkicked Juice Robinson.

Preliminary Match: Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare via pinfall, after a Killer Bomb on Henare.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOH) via pinfall, after Shingo hit Last of the Dragon on YOH.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and TAKA Michinoku) via pinfall, after BUSHI countered TAKA’s Just Facelock into a rollup.

Preliminary Match: CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI) and Colt Cabana via pinfall, after Yano rolled up Cabana with a schoolboy.

Tournament Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi via pinfall, after hitting a Dragon Suplex. Pretty good match.

Tournament Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi via submission, after Ibushi tapped out to the Napalm Death. Fantastic match.

Night Eight:

Preliminary Match: Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yota Tsuji defeated Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Yuya Uemura via submission, after Nagata submitted Uemura to the Nagata Lock.

Preliminary Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) defeated Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, and Ren Narita via pinfall, after Owens hit the package piledriver on Narita. After the match, Owens hit Juice with the US Title.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, and Toa Henare via submission, after Taichi submitted Henare with the Stretch Plum.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and BUSHI) defeated Kota Ibushi, SHO, YOH, and Shota Umino via pinfall, after EVIL hit Umino with the EVIL STO.

Preliminary Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) via submission, after Tanahashi submitted TAKA with the Texas Cloverleaf.

CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI) and Ryusuke Taguchi via pinfall, after Goto hit Taguchi with the GTR.

Tournament Match: Colt Cabana defeated Toru Yano via pinfall, after Cabana used a Superman cover for the win. It’s a Toru Yano match.

Tournament Match: SANADA defeated Minoru Suzuki via pinfall, after hitting a moonsault. Absolutely great match.