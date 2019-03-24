New Japan Cup Finals Results

Here are the results from the finals of the New Japan Cup tournament, which took place on March 24th.

Preliminary Match: Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura via pinfall, after Nagata forced Uemura tap out to the Nagata Lock II.

Preliminary Match: Michael Elgin, Colt Cabana, Toa Henare defeated Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Shota Umino via pinfall, after Elgin hit the Elgin Bomb on Umino.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) and Toru Yano via pinfall, after KES hit the Killer Bomb on Honma for the victory.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and BUSHI) defeated Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ren Narita via pinfall, after Shingo hit the Pumping Bomber on Narita.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay via pinfall, after Taichi trapped Ospreay in the Gedo Clutch after a low blow for the pin.

Preliminary Match: Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Hikuleo) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Mikey Nicholls) via pinfall, after Jay White hit the Bladerunner on Goto.

Preliminary Match: Juice Robinson defeated Chase Owens via pinfall, after hitting Pulp Friction, to retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

New Japan Cup Finals: Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA via pinfall, with the Rainmaker, to win the New Japan Cup. This means that Okada will face Jay White at the G1 Supercard for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.