New Japan Cup Quarterfinals Results

Here are the results from the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup, held on March 20th and 21st.

Night 9:

Preliminary Match: Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanisha, and Yuya Uemura defeated Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Yota Tsuji via submission, after Nagata forced Tsuji to tap out to the Nagata Lock II.

Preliminary Match: Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) via pinfall, after Nicholls hit the Mikey Bomb on Hikuleo.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Lance Archer) defeated Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, Toru Yano, and Tomoaki Honma via pinfall, after Taichi kicked Honma low and rolled him up with the Gedo Clutch.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI) defeated Kota Ibushi, Hirooki Goto, and Ren Narita via pinfall, after two Pumping Bombers from Shingo to Narita.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) defeated Colt Cabana and Toa Henare via pinfall, after LIJ hit the Magic Killer on on Henare.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino via pinfall, after ZSJ forced Umino to tap out to Napalm Death.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: Tomohiro Ishii defeated YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall, after a vertical drop brainbuster. This was a fantastic match, and arguably the best YOSHI-HASHI performance that I have seen. Ishii was no doubt the MVP of the tournament, and he was able to squeeze out a near instant classic with YOSHI-HASHI, of all people.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay via pinfall, after hitting the Rainmaker. Absolutely fantastic match from two of the best in the world.

Night 10:

Preliminary Match: Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and Yuya Uemura defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Yota Tsuji via pinfall, after Kojima hit the Cozy Lariat on Tsuji.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Taichi and TAKA Michinoku) defeated Will Ospreay and Shota Umino via submission, after Taichi forced Umino to tap out to the Stretch Plum. Ospreay did more than I expected him to, considering the grueling match he had the night before.

Preliminary Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) defeated Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, and Ren Narita via pinfall after Owens hit a package piledriver on Narita.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Michael Elgin, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Toa Henare via pinfall, after Archer hit the Blackout on Henare.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingoberables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and BUSHI) defeated Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma), Kota Ibushi, and Toru Yano via submission, after EVIL forced Honma to tap out to a… sharpshooter. That’s new, from EVIL.

Preliminary Match: CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI) via pinfall, after Goto hit the GTR on YOSHI-HASHI.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: SANADA defeated Colt Cabana via submission, after forcing Cabana to tap out to the Skull End. Pretty good match.

New Japan Cup Quarterfinal: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall, with a Japanese leg crutch. Great match, and this one has Tanahashi avenging his loss to ZSJ in last year’s Cup Finals.