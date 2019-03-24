New Japan Cup Semifinals Results

Here are the results from the semifinals of the New Japan Cup tournament, held on March 23rd.

Preliminary Match: Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Michael Elgin, Colt Cabana, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji via submission, after Nagata forced Tsuji to tap out to the Nagata Lock.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Shingo Takagi and BUSHI) defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita via pinfall, after Shingo hit the Noshigami on Narita.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Toa Henare via pinfall, after Archer hit the Blackout on Henare.

Preliminary Match: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated Will Ospreay and Ryusuke Taguchi via submission, after ZSJ forced Taguchi to tap out to an ankle lock.

Preliminary Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and EVIL) defeated Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma via pinfall after EVIL pinned Honma with the Everything is Evil.

Preliminary Match: CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Mikey Nicholls) and Juice Robinson defeated Bullet Club (“Switchblade” Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo) via pinfall, after Goto hit Hikuleo with the GTR.

New Japan Cup Semifinal Match: Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall with the Rainmaker. Absolutely fantastic match, and my personal favorite of the tournament.

New Japan Cup Semifinal Match: SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi via submission, after forcing Tanahashi to tap out to the Skull End. This was a great match and the crowd was very hot for it. What an upset, though!