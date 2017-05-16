New John Cena “Auto Geek” Video, WWE On JR – Takeover, The Rock – Michael Phelps

– John Cena shows off his supercharged Mercedes-Benz Roadster in this new “Auto Geek” video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Nigel McGuinness will call Pete Dunne vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on Saturday night, as well as the WWE UK Network matches on Friday. WWE confirmed the special appearance with this announcement:

Jim Ross set for a special appearance at NXT TakeOver: Chicago WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will make a special appearance at the announce desk this Saturday during NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The highly esteemed play-by-play man tweeted that he will call the action alongside Nigel McGuinness for Saturday’s United Kingdom Championship Match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. NXT TakeOver: Chicago will stream live this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network. It was also revealed today that Ross will announce the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special with McGuinness on WWE Network this Friday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET, with a re-airing in primetime at 8 p.m. ET.

– Below is The Rock’s new ESPN commercial for his Baywatch movie, featuring Olympian Michael Phelps. The movie hits theaters on May 25th. Rock tweeted the video and wrote, “I had to put the GOAT @MichaelPhelps thru his TOUGHEST TEST EVER. He passed. Congrats brotha. Welcome to the squad. #BAYWATCH MAY 25th”