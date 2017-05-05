New John Cena Movie Clip, The New Day To India (Video), WWE Stock

– WWE posted this exclusive clip John Cena’s new movie, “The Wall,” which hits theaters on May 12th:

– WWE stock was up 2.30% today, closing at $20.25 per share. Today’s high was $20.32 and the low was $19.75.

– As noted, Big E and Xavier Woods have been enjoying some time off while Kofi Kingston recovers from his ankle injury. It’s been reported that The New Day will finally make their SmackDown debuts once Kofi is cleared. WWE posted this video to announce that Kofi and Big E are headed to India next week for a promotional tour: