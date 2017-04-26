New Lana SmackDown Teaser, JBL Working Talking Smack, Fans On Rusev’s Demand

– Below is the latest teaser for Lana’s debut in the SmackDown women’s division. No word yet on when she may debut for the blue brand but she has been improving her in-ring skills at recent WWE NXT live events and the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

– As noted, a Rusev promo aired on this week’s WWE SmackDown where The Bulgarian Brute demanded a WWE Title shot from SmackDown officials at the June Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rusev has been out of action since February after undergoing shoulder surgery and has yet to make his SmackDown debut after coming to the blue brand in the recent “Superstar Shakeup” event. WWE has a new poll asking fans how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan should handle Rusev’s demand. As of this writing, 61% voted for, “Rusev should work his way up the ranks. Although SmackDown is the land of opportunity, title matches still need to be earned.” The rest went with, “They should grant Rusev the title opportunity. He is one of SmackDown’s most prized commodities.”

– JBL was welcomed as the new co-host on Talking Smack this week as Daniel Bryan is preparing to become a father and Shane McMahon had the week off. Below are some clips and a photo of JBL in his new role: