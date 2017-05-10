New Lana SmackDown Video Package, Drew McIntyre Quotes Movie, Fans On Batista Wrestling Again

– Below is the latest vignette for Lana’s debut on WWE SmackDown:

– As noted, today marks 15 years since former WWE Champion Batista made his TV debut with the company. WWE has a new poll asking fans if Batista were to have one more match, who would you want it to be against – Triple H, WWE Champion Randy Orton, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura or other. As of this writing, 31% voted for Lesnar while 16% went with Triple H, 16% for Braun, 8% for Styles, 7% for Reigns, 5% for Joe, 4% for Nakamura and 3% for Cena. The rest received less than 3%.

– Drew McIntyre tweeted the following video package on his return to WWE NXT and wrote a quote from Rocky, “It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s how hard you get hit & keep movin forward. How much you take & keep movin forward.That’s how winning is done”