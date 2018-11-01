New Match To Be Added To WWE Crown Jewel?, Former ROH Star To Make WWE NXT Debut

– WWE has not announced Rusev for a match at Friday’s Crown Jewel event but he was reportedly brought to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the crew, according to PWInsider.

Big Show also made the trip but he will be in the corner of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar as they defend against The New Day. Drew McIntyre is also in Saudi Arabia but as noted, he will be in Dolph Ziggler’s corner for the World Cup first-round match against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. McIntyre and Ziggler have teased a Claymore Kick for the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match for the vacant WWE Universal Title.

– Former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez is set to make his in-ring debut for the WWE NXT brand at Friday’s live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Punishment (Luis Martinez) was announced as a new WWE Performance Center recruit in the recent class with Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and others.