New Match Announced for NXT Takeover: Orlando

Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend. He will face Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Below is the updated Takeover card coming out of this week’s NXT episode:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas