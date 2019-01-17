New Match Announced For WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix”

The third TV match between Kassius Ohno and Matt Riddle has been announced for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event.

“Takeover: Phoenix” takes place on Saturday, January 26 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno