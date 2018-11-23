New Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley has been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW episode.

As noted, RAW will also feature Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain with the titles on the line.

Below is the announcement on Elias vs. Lashley:

Elias walks into a showdown with “The All Mighty”

Two weeks ago on Raw, Elias cracked jokes at Lio Rush’s expense, and paid the price when Rush ensured “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley’s count-out victory and a spot on the Raw Men’s Survivor Series Team.

The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold again owned real estate inside Elias’ head last week, when he pulled his attention away and right into the path of Lashley’s vicious Spear during a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match.

Now, Elias has the chance to gain a measure of retribution in a one-on-one clash with Lashley this Monday night on Raw, but will he be able to remain focused on his opponent and keep The Man of the Hour’s meddling at bay?