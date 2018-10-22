New Multi-Woman Match Revealed For WWE Evolution

WWE has announced a new six-woman match for Sunday’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view – Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus

Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The Riott Squad