New Name Confirmed For The 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has announced Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake (Ed Leslie) for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Beefcake joins headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman), Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat, The Honky Tonk Man and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart) as confirmed inductees for the 2019 class. Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place next Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Brutus Beefcake was known for taking a little off the top (and the sides) of his opponents after a win inside the squared circle. Now, “The Barber” will be struttin’ and cuttin’ into sports-entertainment immortality.

Beefcake is the final inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. He will take his place in the hallowed hall this Saturday, the eve of WrestleMania 35, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated. Tickets are available now for the ceremony, which will stream live on the WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.

Beefcake first arrived in WWE in late 1984. He was a Superstar who was just as concerned with his looks as he was picking up wins in the ring. Vanity aside, Beefcake was no slouch as a competitor, racking up victories and even appearing in the very first WrestleMania. He found his first major success as a tag team wrestler. He and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, known as The Dream Team, dethroned The British Bulldogs in August 1985 to capture the World Tag Team Titles.

At WrestleMania III in 1987, however, The Dream Team split up, with Valentine and manager Johnny Valiant ditching Beefcake. Just a few minutes later, Brutus re-emerged to help “Rowdy” Roddy Piper even the odds in a Hair vs. Hair Match against Adrian Adonis, who had “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart in his corner. After Piper claimed victory, it was Beefcake who ended up shearing Adonis’ platinum locks off. It was a moment that changed Beefcake’s career forever.

After a little training in the fine art of cutting hair, he rechristened himself Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. With a wild-eyed glare and a massive pair of hedge clippers in hand, “The Barber” became an immediate fan favorite with the WWE Universe, as well as a feared opponent in the ring. Both were due in part to his trademark Sleeper Hold and for what happened after he put his opponents to sleep.

Leaving his hedge clippers aside in favor of more traditional haircutting tools, Beefcake showed off his unique barbering skills, giving his rivals a haircut that would leave them regretting ever stepping into the ring with “The Barber.”

Beefcake was also a trusted friend of the legendary Hulk Hogan. “The Barber” always had The Hulkster’s back, even if it meant staring down monstrous foes like Zeus. On his own, Beefcake was always a top contender to the Intercontinental Championship, whether it was held by fellow 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee The Honky Tonk Man or Mr. Perfect. In fact, it was Beefcake who handed Mr. Perfect his first-ever loss in WWE at WrestleMania VI.

A parasailing accident in 1990 nearly took Beefcake’s life, and seemingly cut his in-ring career short, just as he was hitting his stride in WWE. Reconstructive surgery with titanium plates, screws and steel wire put his face back together, and allowed him to make a miraculous comeback in 1991. Upon his return, Beefcake opened his “Barber Shop,” his own interview segment where he grilled the biggest Superstars of the era, and gave the more daring ones a trim. Still, Beefcake yearned to get back in the ring and compete.

Against all odds, he did just that in early 1993. Though his reconstructed face made him a target of nefarious Superstars like The Million Dollar Man & IRS, “The Barber” had a protective mask and backup in the form of Hogan. Joining forces as The Mega Maniacs, “The Barber” & The Hulkster defeated Money Inc. at WrestleMania IX.

While Beefcake eventually left WWE to head to WCW, he has remained one of the most enduring characters in WWE history and an all-time fan favorite of the WWE Universe. That’s why there’s no better honor for him then induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Watch Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake enter the WWE Hall of Fame when the 2019 Induction Ceremony streams live this Saturday at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. If you’ll be in New York City for WrestleMania 35 Week, tickets for the ceremony are available now!