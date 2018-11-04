New NXT Star Makes Debut

Former ROH talent Punishment Martinez made his NXT debut at Friday’s WWE Live Event in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Martinez took on The Mighty’s Nick Miller in the opening match. The match ended with Martinez getting ready to chokeslam Miller but instead was distracted by Shane Thorne. Miller then hit a slam of his own to score the win.

After his NXT Live Event debut in #NXTFtPierce, we caught up with @RealPunishment and got his reactions. pic.twitter.com/tvpYoNwBQT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2018