New NXT Tag Team Title Belts Revealed, Aleister Black Debuts At Takeover, Kassius Ohno

– Aleister Black made his WWE NXT TV debut at “Takeover: Orlando” tonight with a win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. Below is video of the former Tommy End making his entrance:

– As noted, No Way Jose was pulled from Takeover tonight after he was attacked by SAnitY at WrestleMania 33 Axxess earlier in the day. Joe’s replacement for the eight-person match ended up being Kassius Ohno. He teamed with Ruby Riot, Tye Dillinger and Roderick Strong but lost to SAnitY’s Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross.

– Below are the new NXT Tag Team Titles, held by The Authors of Pain as of this writing. As noted, a new NXT Women’s Title and a new main NXT Title belt will also be revealed at Takeover tonight.