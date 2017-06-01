New NXT Theme Song, “Table For 3” Airing After RAW, The New Day In Slow Motion

– Below is slow motion video from The New Day’s return to TV on this week’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, they will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view later this month.

– A new “Table For 3” will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday’s post-Extreme Rules RAW goes off the air. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Orton.

– “Resistance” by Powerflo is the new WWE NXT theme song being used. Below are comments from Triple H and the band: