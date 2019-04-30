Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Alexa Bliss announcing the 4 red brand participants for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match – Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and herself.

The SmackDown participants for the men’s match and the women’s match will be announced on Tuesday’s show.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s reveal segments with Bliss:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Elias