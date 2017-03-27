New Photo Of A Jacked Sean Waltman, SummerSlam Sold Out, Noelle Foley Comic Con Video

– Noelle Foley shows us her recent Toronto Comic Con adventures in this new video from her personal YouTube channel:

– The 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view officially went on sale Saturday morning and quickly sold out. Ticketmaster now lists the event as sold out. SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

– Former DX and nWo member Sean “X-Pac” Waltman posted the following impressive photo and noted that he’s in the best physical and mental shape of his life. Waltman credited Bulletproof Nutrition, Diamond Dallas Page and his DDP Yoga, and “an old @bodybyjake Tower 200 from a friend’s home gym & that’s one great piece of equipment” with the transformation. Waltman wrote:

Physically & Mentally in the best shape of my life. pic.twitter.com/qTROPo7iQw — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 25, 2017

Just trying to be the best me for however much time I have left on this earth. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 25, 2017