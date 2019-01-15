New Photo & More On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Finn Balor On Believing He Can Beat Brock Lesnar, WWE Donates

– As noted, Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Braun Strowman was pulled from the match on Monday’s RAW, possibly due to his elbow injury, and Balor was named the new #1 contender after winning a Fatal 4 Way over Baron Corbin, John Cena and Drew McIntyre. Above is post-show video of Balor talking to Dasha Fuentes.

“You know, a lot of people tonight questioned whether or not they believed in Finn Balor,” Balor said. “Well, everyone knows my history with the Universal Title and what’s important is that I believe that I can beat Brock Lesnar, and become the new Universal Champion.”

– WWE made a $10,000 donation to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday. The New Day, Tamina Snuka, Nia Jax, Natalya and Ember Moon toured the museum with the Memphis-area Boys & Girls Club on Monday, and the donation was made then. WMC5 in Memphis covered the donation at this link.

“It wasn’t that long ago that all this stuff happened,” said Xavier Woods. “And knowing that I have family who did march, who did go through those things, and they saw stuff that we will never see. They went through that for us already. They went through that stuff so we can be here today to do what we’re able to do, because of them.”

– Below is a new photo of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles that WWE sent to us after last night’s RAW went off the air. For those who missed it, Alexa Bliss announced that 3 RAW teams and 3 SmackDown teams will do battle inside the Elimination Chamber at the February 17 Chamber pay-per-view, and the winners will be crowned champions. There’s no word yet on who the teams will be.

These titles will not carry the history of the women’s tag team titles from the 1980s as WWE noted in their e-mail that the “first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions” will be crowned at Elimination Chamber. WWE also noted, “The Women’s Evolution continues to be one of the focal points of WWE and tonight’s special announcement will continue to change the face of WWE’s Women’s Division.”