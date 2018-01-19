New Randy Savage DVD From WWE, Vince McMahon On Pat Patterson, Daniel Bryan

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan talking about the Top 25 RAW Moments special and the Occupy RAW episode:

– WWE is working on a new DVD for WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage to be released on May 29th, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The DVD comes after the success of WWE’s “Unreleased: 1986-1995” DVD that came out in 2017. The new three-disc Savage DVD will feature never-before-seen and unreleased matches. WWE has also been planning a similar DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The synopsis for “Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of The Macho Man” reads like this:

The Macho Man has had legendary bouts with Hulk Hogan, Rick Rude, Ricky Steamboat, Jake Roberts, and many others. The WWE Universe may be familiar with many of them, but there were several excellent matches that have never made it to DVD. Now fans can own some of the Macho Man’s greatest matches that have never been released on WWE Home Video before.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 77 years old today. Vince McMahon wrote the following on the brains behind the Royal Rumble match: