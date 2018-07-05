New RAW Brand Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin is now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Cathy Kelley makes the announcement in the video above.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey will be watching from the front row.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

WWE United States Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin