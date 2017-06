New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned Tonight (Video)

Sheamus and Cesaro are your new RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating The Hardys in a Steel Cage match at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore.

Sheamus and Cesaro are now two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. The Hardys won the titles back at WrestleMania 33.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s cage match: