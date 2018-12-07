New ROH Star Apologizes to Fans

Recently signed Ring of Honor star PCO canceled all recent and future bookings due to his new contract, and he apologized to fans for it.

“Wanted to say sorry for having to cancelled [sp] all my recent & future bookings,” the wrestler tweeted. “Yesterday at Bar Wrestling. Tomorow at Action Wrestling & others feds as well because of the signing of my recent full exclusive contract.”

Adding, “Thanks 2 my fans & promotors for understanding this delicate situation”

As previously noted, the 50-year-old signed an exclusive deal with ROH and will soon debut for the company.