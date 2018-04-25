New SAnitY Debut Teaser, WWE 205 Live Announce Team Change, Mickie James, The IIconics

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw “The IIconics” Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeat Asuka and Becky Lynch in tag team action. Below is post-match video of Billie and Peyton talking to Dasha Fuentes about their nefarious ways. They somehow spin this into being better than Asuka like they did on SmackDown.

– Below is the latest “coming soon” promo for SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. No word yet on when the former WWE NXT Superstars will make their SmackDown debuts after coming up in the Superstar Shakeup last week.

– For those who missed it, Percy Watson was recently added to the WWE 205 Live commentary team. This will be a permanent change. Watson will call the show with Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph each week. There was some speculation on Watson working 205 Live while Nigel was away for the birth of his daughter but the show will now have a three-man announce team each week. 205 Live had a three-man team for the first 3 months of the show (Mauro Ranallo, Austin Aries, Corey Graves) but they’ve used a two-man team since March 2017.

– Mickie James took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted the following message to Ronda Rousey. This week’s RAW ended with Rousey making the save as Mickie attacked Natalya. Mickie vs. Rousey should take place on WWE TV soon as they will be facing each other at some of the European live events next month. Mickie wrote: