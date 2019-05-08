Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeat The Usos to capture the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
As noted, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles have been vacant since The Hardy Boys relinquished them two weeks ago due to Jeff Hardy’s right leg injury. Hardy will be out of action for 6-9 months.
SmackDown saw Shane McMahon originally announce Bryan and Rowan as the new champions. The Usos then interrupted, coming to SmackDown from RAW for tonight’s show under the new WWE Wild Card Rule, and took issue with Bryan and Rowan being crowned champions without earning the titles. This led to Shane making The Usos vs. Bryan and Rowan for the titles. Bryan and Rowan won that match to begin their first title run together.
