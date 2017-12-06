New Stipulation For WWE Clash Of Champions Match, Tag Team Match Added

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight’s show that Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will now be a Lumberjack Match. Confirmed Lumberjacks as of this writing are Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka.

It was also announced tonight that Clash will feature Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and a partner to be revealed later tonight.

Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

Lumberjack Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and TBA