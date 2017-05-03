New Teaser For The New Day, JBL – Talking Smack Update, WWE US Title Photo

– Below is the latest WWE SmackDown debut teaser for The New Day. As noted, the group will return to TV once Kofi Kingston has been cleared from his ankle injury. Big E and Xavier Woods have been enjoying some time off while Kofi recovers.

– It’s worth noting that JBL did not work this week’s Talking Smack episode. The SmackDown announcer was introduced as Renee Young’s new co-host last week but he did not return for this week’s show. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon worked the show with Renee tonight. Blue brand General Manager Daniel Bryan has been away as he and Brie Bella prepare to welcome their daughter.

– Earlier we posted the backstage video of new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens ripping Chris Jericho’s name plate off the title after SmackDown went off the air. WWE posted this video showing that the name plate for Owens has already been added back to the belt: