New Title Match Added To WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Former champions The Usos defeated The New Day on tonight’s SmackDown episode to become the new #1 contenders to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Rowan and Harper just won the titles by defeating The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.

The Usos will get their rematch for the titles at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Below is the updated card for the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

TBA vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Title Match

TBA vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

TBA vs. Jinder Mahal

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

Chris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA

John Cena vs. Triple H