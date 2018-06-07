New Title Match Announced For NXT: Takeover Chicago 2

Nikki Cross vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event.
Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th during WWE Money In the Bank weekend from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:
NXT Title Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
NXT Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly
Street Fight
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream
It’s believed that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole will be announced soon.