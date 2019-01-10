New Title Match Official For WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix”

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong for the upcoming “Takeover: Phoenix” event.

“Takeover: Phoenix” takes place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly (c)