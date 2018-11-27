New Twist To Lars Sullivan’s WWE Call-Up, Becky Lynch’s TV Return Set, AJ Styles (VIDEOS)

– Above is the latest “coming soon” vignette for WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan. WWE is now billing the big man as the hottest free agent in WWE and one of the most sought-after free agents in WWE history, teasing that he could end up on RAW or SmackDown when he comes to the main roster.

As noted earlier, via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Freak is set to receive a significant push when he comes to the main roster. There’s still no word yet on if he will go to RAW or SmackDown.

– WWE has announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will make her return to Tuesday night TV on tomorrow’s show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be her first appearance since the Survivor Series go-home episode on November 13.

AJ Styles will also make his SmackDown return on tomorrow’s show to address WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and the recent heel turn. Below is a promo for this week’s SmackDown: