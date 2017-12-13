New WWE 2K18 DLC Announced (Video), Lana – Total Divas Teaser, WWE Stock

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Lana and Naomi TP’ing Natalya’s hotel room as the prank war continues:

– WWE stock was down 0.52% today, closing at $30.54 per share. Today’s high was $31.00 and the low was $30.53.

– WWE Games sent us the following update on DLC for WWE 2K18 today:

2K today announced that WWE 2K18’s New Moves Pack is now available as downloadable content, enabling access to a wide variety of in-game moves for established WWE Superstars and custom creations alike.

A small sample of examples include:

* The Tye Breaker 2 (As seen from WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger)

* The Tequila Sunrise/Uso Splash (As seen from WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso)

* The Crash Landing (As seen from WWE Superstar Kassius Ohno)

The New Moves Pack is available now for $3.99 for the PS4™ system, Xbox One, and Windows PC, and is also included as part of the game’s Season Pass. It will be available for Nintendo Switch at a later date. For additional details please see the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/entries/wwe-2k18-new-moves-pack

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is available now worldwide for the PS4™ system, Xbox One, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.