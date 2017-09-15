New WWE 2K18 MyCareer Details Revealed, Kalisto & Wife Attend Awards (Photos), Ronda Rousey

– TMZ Sports posted this video of Ronda Rousey and a 6 year old girl teaming up to get some “adorably violent revenge” on a security guard at The Mae Young Classic last Tuesday in Las Vegas:

– WWE 2K18 MyCareer Designer Ramelle Ballesca published a blog this week with new MyCareer details for the upcoming video game. Free-roaming backstage, updated promos and a MyCareer Invasion are among the additions this year. Ballesca also revealed the two paths that players can take to make it to WrestleMania in this game:

Company Man – Going down the Company Man path means you’re all about helping the general managers (GMs) get what they want out of the roster on any given show. This involves conspiring with the GMs backstage, ambushing other WWE Superstars in the locker room or during their interviews and basically doing whatever it takes to maintain that GM’s power, both in the ring and backstage. The rewards are hefty, though! Continue helping the GM succeed, and you’ll gain access to awesome upgrades, such as the ability to orchestrate a run-in to help you win a match. You can also access Vince McMahon’s office to lobby for match card changes and title rematches.

Fan Favorite – Being a Fan Favorite means you don’t play the whole company game and you’re all about putting on the best matches and promos. You have a locker room full of WWE Superstars and Legends backstage. This route involves earning their respect by taking on different match types – night-in and night-out. You’ll also have WWE Superstars test your in-ring aptitude and skills on the microphone, but if you succeed at this, you will earn the whole locker room’s respect – and with that comes some perks. WWE Legends are always backstage during events. If you earn their respect, they’ll start to give you in-ring bonuses for your matches and promos. If you become the complete package – the guy who can walk the walk and talk the talk like Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena – you’ll be able to have your own customized WWE Championship or Universal Championship. This honor is only given to the best of the best.

– Kalisto and his wife Abby attended the 30th annual Hispanic Heritage Foundation Awards last night in Washington, DC. He tweeted these photos from the event: