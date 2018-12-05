New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger, Evolution Quietly Released As Walmart Exclusive, WWE – Punishment Martinez

– The WWE Evolution pay-per-view DVD has quietly been released as a Walmart exclusive in the United States, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The one-disc DVD of WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view is currently on sale for $9.96 at Walmart stores.

– It looks like former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez will be using that name when he makes his WWE NXT TV debut against Matt Riddle on tonight’s episode. WWE posted the following to hype the match:

The King of Bros meets Punishment Martinez

Matt Riddle has been riding quite the wave since making his successful debut a few weeks back. This week, though, The King of Bros will have his work cut out for him as he goes up against a debuting Punishment Martinez.

Making his in-ring debut as an NXT Superstar, Martinez is a towering force (standing at 6’6”), who comes backed by a stacked résumé that includes multiple championship reigns. Riddle shares a commonality with Martinez in that regard, accumulating his own set of accolades on the independent circuit. Moreover, these two strikers are well familiar with one another, having crossed paths before coming to NXT. Previous contests removed, however, this matchup has barnburner written all over it.

Who will step out beyond the yellow ropes with the W?

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced that Cedric Alexander will be the next challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Cedric is receiving the title shot after a recent win over the previously-undefeated Lio Rush and a pin on Murphy in tag team action. There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place but it could come at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Maverick tweeted this video to make the announcement today: