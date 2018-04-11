New WWE Cruiserweight Title Feud, Bobby Lashley – Dixie Carter Exchange, More

– Sheamus trains with Becky Lynch in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:

– It looks like Buddy Murphy will be the next challenger for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Murphy attacked Cedric on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode in New Orleans during a segment with 205 General Manager Drake Maverick. Below is video from that segment, which also featured a show of respect from Mustafa Ali:

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli plus fallout from the “Takeover: New Orleans” event. Following this week’s main roster call-ups of The Authors of Pain, Ember Moon, No Way Jose, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, WWE posted this teaser for tonight’s NXT and how the call-ups might affect the yellow brand:

How will this week’s Raw and SmackDown LIVE debuts affect NXT?

With the likes of Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain and No Way Jose appearing on this week’s Raw and The Iconic Duo on SmackDown LIVE, how will the apparent departure of these NXT staple Superstars impact the rest of the black-and-yellow brand? Could it create new opportunities for other world-renowned competitors, now that the playing field is so wide open? And if so, might a new landscape in NXT begin to take shape tonight?

– Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his WWE return at Monday’s RAW. As noted, Lashley destroyed Elias during an in-ring segment. Also below is a Twitter exchange between Lashley and his former boss, former TNA President Dixie Carter:

Monday was just the beginning of my return. I didn't come back to @WWE to wait in line. I came to shake things up! — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 11, 2018

Dang. Kudos to @wwe for getting @fightbobby. A total BEAST!!! One of my absolute faves. — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 10, 2018