New WWE Evolution Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is now official for WWE Evolution.

As noted, tonight’s RAW in Chicago saw The Bella Twins turn heel on Rousey and beat her down. WWE later confirmed Bella vs. Rousey for the big event.

The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY. Below is the updated confirmed card:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Becky Lynch

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus