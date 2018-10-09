New WWE Evolution Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is now official for WWE Evolution.
As noted, tonight’s RAW in Chicago saw The Bella Twins turn heel on Rousey and beat her down. WWE later confirmed Bella vs. Rousey for the big event.
The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY. Below is the updated confirmed card:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. Becky Lynch
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
NXT UK Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus