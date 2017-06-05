New WWE IC Champion Crowned At Extreme Rules (Photos, Video)

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: