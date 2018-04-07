New WWE Network Podcast, King Of The Ring & More Revealed For This Year

From #WWEGRR to the RETURN of #TheECShow, here's what's coming YOUR WAY on @WWENetwork… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/5tnMuY1UBt
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2018
As seen above, a new WWE Network promo has confirmed several new programs to air in 2018, including a new podcast from Bruce Prichard.
The following programming has been revealed:
* Backlash, Money In the Bank, Extreme Rules,SummerSlam
* Camp WWE (new season)
* Ride Along (new season)
* The Edge and Christian Show (new season)
* Table For 3 (new season)
* WWE Story Time (new season)
* WWE 365: AJ Styles
* WWE 24: The Hardys – Woken
* WWE 24: RAW 25
* WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
* The 2nd Annual Mae Young Classic
* WWE King of the Ring UK Tournament
* Elias: Unplugged
* Something Else to Wrestle Podcast with Bruce Prichard
* Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia