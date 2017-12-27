New WWE Network Series, Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan React

– A new “WWE Photo Shoot” interview series will premiere on the WWE Network next Monday night after the New Year’s edition of RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute premiere will feature The Miz. A shorter version of the episode with The Miz was recently released on YouTube and you can see that video above. Another thirty-minute episode will air at 11:36pm EST next Monday night, featuring Cesaro.

– No word yet on matches for the final WWE 205 Live episode of 2017 but WWE is teasing a confrontation between Cedric Alexander and WWE Cruiserweight Champion as they prepare to do battle for the belt on next Monday’s RAW. WWE also posted the following Hideo Itami teaser for tonight’s episode:

Is Hideo Itami unstoppable?

Since his debut on Raw — teaming with his longtime friend and ally Finn Bálor in a win over The Miztourage — Hideo Itami has made it cleat that the entire Cruiserweight division will respect him. The Japanese Superstar made his highly-anticipated WWE 205 Live debut last week, decisively defeating Colin Delaney in a true display of his in-ring abilities.

On Raw, Itami faced a major challenge in former WWE Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick. Recently feeling overlooked for better opportunities, The Man with a Plan – with Gentleman Jack Gallagher at his side – was poised to stop the latest addition to the Cruiserweight division from mounting any additional momentum. Despite giving the Japanese Superstar a formidable effort, Kendrick fell victim to Itami’s patented Go to Sleep.

With such a major victory against a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion under his belt, will Itami continue to prove unstoppable as he continues his quest to dominate the landscape of WWE 205 Live?

– New RAW Tag Team Champions Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins tweeted the following after their big win over The Bar on last night’s RAW. As noted, Jordan made history by becoming the first Superstar to hold the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the RAW Tag Team Titles. Rollins and his new partner wrote: