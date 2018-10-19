New WWE NXT Brand To Launch Soon?

The next big step in the expansion of WWE developmental looks to be a WWE NXT Germany brand, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE is set to host a four-day tryout in Cologne, Germany next month and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside was recently at a wXw event in Germany to scout talents. This is all part of WWE’s expansion plans in Germany.

The idea is that WWE would work with wXw in Germany for the NXT Germany brand like they have worked with PROGRESS Wrestling in England with the recently-launched NXT UK brand.