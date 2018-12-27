New WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

Bianca Belair vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw the undefeated Belair defeat Io Shirai, Mia Yim and Lacey Evans in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to Baszler.

“Takeover: Phoenix” takes place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the current announced card:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)