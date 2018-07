WWE has just announced Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre for tonight’s RAW from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon makes a historic announcement

* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley to crown a new #1 contender

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team defends against Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre