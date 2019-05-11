This week’s WWE Main Event episode from Cincinnati, OH saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce defeat Nikki Cross in a singles match.

WWE released a post-match video, seen above, of Cross having a moment of self-reflection and coming to the conclusion that she needs to make a change.

“Tonight, tonight was my chance. The newest RAW Superstar, Nikki Cross. It was my chance to make an impact on Main Event tonight. It was my chance, and I lost. I lost. Is there something that I need to change here? Do I need to change? What needs to change? Do I just fight from the ground up, scratching and clawing? What needs to change? I’m always talking in the dark, maybe it’s time to step out of the dark and take a long, good, hard look in the mirror,” Cross said.”

Cross is now officially listed on the WWE RAW roster after the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.