New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Lynch vs. Asuka was announced during this week’s WWE Main Event episode, which was a recap show with no new matches, hosted by Scott Stanford.

The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Carmella (at #30), TBA

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (at #30), TBA