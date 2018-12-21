New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card

Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Lynch vs. Asuka was announced during this week’s WWE Main Event episode, which was a recap show with no new matches, hosted by Scott Stanford.
The 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Below is the current card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (c)
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Carmella (at #30), TBA
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
R-Truth (at #30), TBA