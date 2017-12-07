New WWE Series Premieres (Video), WWE Fastlane Tickets, WWE Stars Visit Kids At Hospital

– Below is the first episode of WWE’s “Superstar Impersonation Battle” with Jimmy Uso and Naomi going at it to see who can do a better recreation of the other’s entrance:

– WWE is advertising WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day and The Riott Squad for the March 11th Fastlane pay-per-view. They announced the following on tickets going on sale tomorrow:

Get WWE Fastlane 2018 tickets this Friday at 10 a.m. ET

For the first time in history, WWE Fastlane is coming to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on March 11, 2018. Watch SmackDown LIVE Superstars battle it out at the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34 in this action-packed event.

Tickets for WWE Fastlane 2018 start at $25 and are available Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE Fastlane has quickly become a Road to WrestleMania staple, as prior editions featured high-stakes main event showdowns with WWE Championship implications. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness the blue brand’s biggest names in action, including AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, The Riott Squad and many more. The Road to WrestleMania kicks into overdrive at WWE Fastlane 2018!

– As seen below, Jason Jordan and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore met kids at Shaikh Khalifa Medical City Children’s Hospital in Abu Dhabi earlier today: