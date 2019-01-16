New WWE SmackDown Feud Revealed?, WWE Stars Launch “S.T.O.M.P.” Series, WWE UK Title Milestone

– Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali never happened on this week’s WWE SmackDown as Joe destroyed Ali at ringside before the bell rang. Joe later cut a promo and said the attack was a statement, and that he will attack any man who announces their spot for the Royal Rumble match. Above is post-show video of Ali being helped backstage.

– Tuesday marked two years since the beginning of the lineage for the WWE UK Title. Tyler Bate won tournament finals on January 15, 2017 in Blackpool, England, defeating Pete Dunne, to become the inaugural champion. Bate held the title for 125 days until Dunne beat him for the title at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” on May 20, 2017. Dunne has held the title for more than 605 days. He just retained the title over Joe Coffey at Saturday’s NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event, the first Takeover for the NXT UK brand.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have launched a new “S.T.O.M.P. In Paradise” series on the YouTube channel for their “Major Wrestling Figure” podcast.

Ryder explained the new series on Twitter, writing, “People often ask me why I haven’t been wrestling on TV as much or when I’m going to start making fun YouTube videos again……I’ve joined the Special Tactical Operations Military Police…in Paradise…ENJOY! #STOMPinParadise”

