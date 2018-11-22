New WWE Starrcade Match Announced, Street Fight Changed

WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for Saturday’s Starrcade live event from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
They have also announced that the Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins Street Fight will now take place inside a Steel Cage.
As noted, the Starrcade live event will not air as it happens on Saturday but a one-hour special will air on the WWE Network at 8pm ET. There’s no word yet on what matches or segments will air but it looks like the MizTV segment will make the broadcast.
Below is the updated Starrcade card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bar
Steel Cage Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz
Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV
Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more