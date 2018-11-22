New WWE Starrcade Match Announced, Street Fight Changed

WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for Saturday’s Starrcade live event from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

They have also announced that the Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins Street Fight will now take place inside a Steel Cage.

As noted, the Starrcade live event will not air as it happens on Saturday but a one-hour special will air on the WWE Network at 8pm ET. There’s no word yet on what matches or segments will air but it looks like the MizTV segment will make the broadcast.

Below is the updated Starrcade card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar

Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz

Elias performs a special concert with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

The Miz interviews Mysterio and Nakamura on MizTV

Appearances by Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler and more